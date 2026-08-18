Hyderabad: TGSRTC changes bus routes amid KBR 1-way restriction

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has changed travel routes and bus stops around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National (KBR) Park in view of the newly implemented one-way.

Route number 47L

While going from Secunderabad/Jubilee Bus Stand to Manikonda, the bus will follow the route as given below:

Secunderabad ➔ Begumpet ➔ Nagarjuna Circle ➔ LV Prasad ➔ Basavatarakam Hospital ➔ BRS Bhavan ➔ MLA Colony ➔ Omega ➔ Apollo Hospital ➔ Film Nagar ➔ Dargah ➔ Manikonda

When coming back, it will follow the route as given below:

Manikonda ➔ Panchvati Colony ➔ Dargah ➔ Film Nagar ➔ Journalist Colony ➔ Jubilee Hills Check Post ➔ Annapurna Studio ➔ LV Prasad Hospital ➔ TV9 (Masjid) ➔ Panjagutta Police Station ➔ RJ College ➔ Police Line ➔ Plaza ➔ Secunderabad.

Route No 10H

From Secunderabad to Kondapur:

Secunderabad ➔ Begumpet ➔ Maitrivanam ➔ Yusufguda X Roads ➔ Venkatagiri ➔ Navayuga ➔ Peddamma Temple ➔ Madhapur Police Station ➔ Kondapur.

From Kondapur to Secunderabad:

Kondapur ➔ Biggest Temple ➔New Age ➔Venkatagiri ➔Yusufguda X Roads ➔Maitrivanam ➔Begumpet ➔Secunderabad.

Also Read KBR one-way: Hyderabad commuters face even more traffic on Day 1

Route No 222A

From Koti to Patancheru:

Kothi ➔ Lakdikapool ➔ Masab Tank ➔ Nagarjuna Circle ➔ LV Prasad ➔ Basavatarakam Hospital ➔ BRS Bhavan ➔ MLA Colony ➔ Omega ➔ Apollo Hospital ➔ Journalist Colony ➔ Jubilee Hills Check Post ➔ Peddamma Temple ➔ Madhapur PS ➔ Patancheru.

From Patancheru – Koti:

Patancheru ➔ Madhapur PS ➔ Peddamma Temple ➔Jubilee Hills Check Post ➔Annapurna Studio ➔LV Prasad ➔Nagarjuna Circle ➔Masab Tank ➔Lakdikapul ➔Koti

Route No. 127K

From Koti to Kondapur:

Kothi ➔ Lakdikapool ➔ Masab Tank ➔ Pension House ➔ MLA Colony ➔ Apollo Hospital ➔ Road No 45 ➔ Madhapur Police Station ➔ Kondapur.

From Kondapur – Koti:

Kondapur ➔ Madhapur Police Station ➔ Road No. 45 ➔ Journalist Colony ➔ Jubilee Hills Check Post ➔ Annapurna Studio ➔ LV Prasad ➔ Basavatarakam Hospital ➔ BRS Bhavan ➔ MLA Colony ➔ Pension House ➔ Masab Tank ➔ Koti

Passengers heading towards Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Banjara Hills, Road No. 45 and surrounding areas are requested to plan their journey by taking note of the changed bus routes and stops.

Arrangements have also been made to run additional bus services to accommodate the passengers’ rush.

KBR one-way

Starting Tuesday, August 18, a one-way traffic system comes into force around KBR Park and will be implemented for one-and-a-half years in view of the ongoing works of the Rs 1,090-crore Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.