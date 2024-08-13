Hyderabad: TGSRTC to run special buses from MGBS to Nagarjuna Sagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2024 10:01 pm IST
Nagarjuna Sagar dam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced that they will ply more buses from Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar, to accommodate the increased number of travellers to the scenic town.

The sight of the opened dam gates has attracted more passengers recently after the region received heavy showers during the past weeks. Of the one lakh and more people who visited Nagarjuna Sagar on Sunday, 80 per cent of them were from Hyderabad, reported DC.

TGSRTC officials said that the special deluxe buses to Nagarjuna Sagar will start from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at 5:00 am, 6:45 am, 7:15 am, 7:30 am, 8:00 am, 9:45 am, 10:45 am, 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm and 5:40 pm, without any stops to the destination.

