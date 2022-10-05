Hyderabad: ‘Thai’ variety guava takes over fruit markets everywhere

Hyderabad: The ‘Thai’ variety of guava prices came down to Rs. 150 a kg in the city. A few months ago the price was Rs. 200 a kg a kilogram.

The ‘Thai’ variety of guava is not imported from the eastern countries. It is a locally grown fruit in Bengaluru and its surroundings. In the morning a truckload of guava arrives at the Moazam Jahi Market and Batasingaram Market in Ranga Reddy district.

Each fruit weighs around 300 to 500 grams and is priced between Rs 140 and Rs 150 per kg.

“Its unique appearance and shape attract customers, inside there is a red pulp. The fruit arrives from Bengaluru every morning and we buy it from wholesalers,” said Renuka, a fruit vendor at Vijaynagar colony.

A wholesaler at the Battasingaram fruit market said that the Thai guava is grown by several farmers in Bengaluru and Mysore. “The plants were grafted, by horticulturists, from the original Thai guava species, hence the name. Its shelve life of one week is added advantage,” he added.

Researchers have named the variety VNR-Bihi. It produces much larger fruits than regular guava plants. “Farmers in Bengaluru and other places are opting to grow it because of the premium price that it fetches,” says a researcher.

Guavas that are actually imported from Thailand are only available at select outlets, and their price is whooping Rs. 300 to Rs. 400 a kilogram.

“A few big firms import the fruit and supply it within the city. Retail vendors buy only two to three kg at a time, depending on the local demand. A few families buy it for their own consumption; it is mostly bought to be presented as a gift during marriage ceremonies or for iftar parties during Ramzan,” he says.