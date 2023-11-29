Hyderabad Thalassemia Society faces shortage of blood amid poll activity

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in the city has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations as they face a critical shortage due to the election campaigns in the past few weeks.

According to members of TSCS, thalassemia patients are reliant on regular blood transfusions to maintain their health. They are facing difficulties in accessing vital resources due to the current election activity.

Usually, the society upholds 600 to 700 units of blood, which includes groups of all kinds. However, currently, there are only 100 units available with the society with a scarcity of a few blood groups.

CEO of TSCS, Dr Suman Jain has expressed deep concern over the situation and said, “Every donation can potentially save multiple lives and provide the much-needed lifeline for Thalassemia patients.”

TSCS has appealed to citizens to urgently come forward and donate blood so as to alleviate this pressing shortage.