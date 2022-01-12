Hyderabad: Three accused nabbed for running sex racket in a spa

Hyderabad: Three accused were detained by the Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) on Tuesday for allegedly running a sex racket under the guise of running a spa in Hitec-city. A fourth accused is said to be still absconding.

The accused identified as spa receptionist Sachin, and two others namely Satish and Raj Kumar were arrested by the official of Madhapur. The officials have rescued four women from the spa and sent them to a shelter home.

According to the police, the main accused Sujatha, who is the owner of the spa is still missing while police are searching for her. However, there are several cases registered against her in the Madhupur police station, reported Telangana Today.

The accused Sujatha, assured the victims of a stable job at her spa and give them money. “Under the guise of job certainty she would falsely lure the women and push them into the sex racket,” said the officials.