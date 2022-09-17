Hyderabad: Three arrested for smuggling gold

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized gold and arrested three passengers in two separate incidents at the RGI Airport here on Saturday.

A female passenger arriving from Dubai in AI-952 was intercepted by the officers of Hyderabad customs checkpoint at the airport. She was trying to smuggle gold in 24 karat jewellery form by concealing it in a briefcase. Gold weighing 1,287 grams valued at Rs. 67.56 lakhs was seized.

In the other case, on the basis of specific inputs received, gold weighing 498.290 grams of 24 karat gold in spray and chain form worth Rs. 25.74 lakhs was seized from two Indian passengers coming from Dubai. The gold was concealed by spraying it in the undergarment and vests worn by the passengers.