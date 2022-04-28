Hyderabad: Three arrested in a brothel raid at Amberpet

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested in the city on Tuesday after police raided a brothel, set up inside a house, in Amberpet. Of the three arrested, two were customers.

According to a statement from the police, the prime accused, Rajani Subbalakshimi, a 45-year-old brothel-keeper would bring women to her house on the pretext of providing employment. However, she would later force them into prostitution. A large majority of these women generally belong to an economically poor background and are in search of employment, or distress.

The two customers – M Jangaiah and Sheelam Suresh – who were found in the house during the police raid were also arrested. A case has been filed and further investigations are being carried out.