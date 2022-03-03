Hyderabad: Three arrested in fake medical certificate racket

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone along with Cyber Crime, CCS Police busted a fake medical registration certificate scam and arrested three people on Thursday.

The sting operation was carried out based on the complaint of the Registrar of Telangana State Medical Council, Koti, Hanmantha Rao who found discrepancies while verifying the medical certificates of a few doctors.

Rao filed the complaint on February 23 after he found out that some doctors had obtained fabricated medical registration certificates on genuine qualified doctors’ registration numbers.

The three accused who have been arrested in the case are, K. Anantha Kumar who works in the TS Medical Council as a senior assistant, K. Sivanand, and T. Dilip Kumar, who completed MBBS from China in 2012 and got a fake medical registration certificate. The duo has worked as duty doctors in Yashodha hospital.

According to the rules, the doctors who receive a primary medical degree from institutions abroad are required to pass a mandatory screening test in India to start their practice.

K. Sivanand and T. Dilip Kumar got in touch with K. Anantha Kumar, who made the fake medical certificates for them at 9,00,000 rupees per candidate in 2017. Sivanand and Dilip had failed to qualify for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

In another similar case, a fake education racket was busted by the police on February 21. The accused supplied backdated fake education certificates without any exam and attendance to needy students in greed for money.