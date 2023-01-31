Hyderabad: Three govt officials arrested for bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested three government employees on Tuesday for demanding and accepting a bribe to do official work.

The arrested officers are Bashaboina Kiran Kumar, 38 who works as a district employment officer, N Teja who is a junior assistant at RIMS and Vijaya Laxmi who is a junior employment officer in Adilabad district.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued from Feb 5 for Formula E race

According to police, the complainant, Durgam Shekar, principal employer of Durgam SC Labour Cooperative Society Limited said the accused officers were demanding a bribe of Rs. 2.25 lakh for giving an allotment order to an outsourcing agency in order to provide 24 patient care providers at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

The ACB officials laid a trap and arrested the three persons red-handed. They were produced before the Honourable Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Karimnagar.