Hyderabad: Three held for cricket betting; Rs 4.90 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police in coordination with the Pahadi shareef police on Thursday held three persons allegedly involved in IPL cricket betting.

The accused were identified as Muddam Sathish Reddy, Sourla Srikanth,Kallem and Laxma Reddy. The police also seized four mobile phones, one note book and one laptop worth Rs 5,50,000 from the accused. The fourth accused identified as Yakala Naveen Kumar is said to be the primary suspect.

The police said that the offenders made phone calls to set up betting numbers with punters, through Cricket live line, a cricket betting app. Punters make calls to the bookies while the match is running and place their betting. While placing betting, bookies note down the details of betting and punter and the conversation will also automatically get recorded.

After completion of match, bookies inform to their collection agents about the details of collection and distribution of amount that how much amount has to collect from a particular punter and how much amount is to be given.

Based on that information the collection agents collect the money from losers and distribute the money to winners and the profit is give to the bookie. Sometimes punters directly send money to the bookies to their bank accounts through Paytm, net banking, etc. Main bookie gives 3% to his sub ordinates from overall profits.

The three accused were arrested from Sriram Nagar for placing a bet on Wednesday’s match between Rajastan Royals and Delhi Capitals.