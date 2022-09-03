Hyderabad: Tight security in view of bandh over Raja Singh’s arrest

Hyderabad: Heavy police deployment is being made by the police higher ups in Goshamahal constituency in view of a bandh call made by Sri Ram Yuva Sena on Saturday.

The call for observing a bandh is made to protest the arrest and detention of Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, under PD Act.

Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force, and Quick Response Teams are planned to be deployed at Mangalhat, State BJP office at M J Market, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Jummerat Bazaar, Puranapul and Dhoolpet.

Protest demonstrations are expected at multiple places and markets will remain closed. Schools have declared a holiday in view of the prevailing situation.

Police officials said no one will be allowed to forcefully enforce the bandh and warned of strict action on anyone attempting to stir trouble.

Senior police officials will be monitoring the developments.

The Sriram Yuva Sena gave the call for the day-long bandh in the constituency to protest his arrest and slapping the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh, who has been lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail, has been shifted from the Manasa Barrack to Shraddha Barrack due to security reasons.

Security has also been increased in the Manasa block. All those coming to meet the MLA in the jail are being questioned by the jail personnel.

Raja Singh was arrested and sent to jail on August 25 after huge protests against his derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.

On the orders of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, the PD Act was invoked against Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station.

According to police, the suspended MLA had been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

On August 22, Raja Singh had posted online an offensive video against the Prophet with an intention to provoke all sections of people and thereby cause breach of peace and public tranquility, police said.

With inputs from IANS