Telangana polls: KTR slams BJP over BC CM promise

Hyderabad: State IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday, October 28, slammed the BJP after Home Minister Amit Shah promised a BC chief minister for the state if voted to power.

“How can you trust BJP which replaced its BC Telangana state president with Kishan Reddy and now announces BC CM as a candidate?” asked the BRS minister.

HM Shah made the promise while addressing the saffron party’s ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Suryapet on Friday, October 27.

KTR made the comments at a press meet organised at the Bashir Bagh Press Club on Saturday, October 28, ahead of the Telangana elections.

KTR listed out the achievements of the government in the last two terms and exuded confidence for a third, listing out goals for the future.

“By 2040, Hyderabad should be a net zero city and that is our ambition, For that, TSRTC and EV we will promote,” said KTR, confident over remaining in power and promising development of the city.

Highlighting the developments by the state government in the last 9 years, BRS working president said that they are asking for votes for the third time as promises made in the last election have been fulfilled.

Given the forthcoming state Assembly elections scheduled on November 30, he asked people not to believe the promises ‘auctioned’ by the BJP and Congress.

What Telangana does today, India does tomorrow, says KTR

Stating that Telangana has undergone a makeover under the leadership of KCR in nine years, KTR said that although there are many progressive models available, the whole country is now following the state.

“The GSDP of the state is ranked number 1 in the country, 3rd in ‘ease of doing business’. Telangana has become the world capital of vaccines and is the only state which has medical colleges in all the districts while Hyderabad surpasses Bangalore in IT field,” said KTR.

Speaking of the Kaleshwaram project, KTR said that the opposition shouldn’t malign the project which is giving water to tail-end villages.

“Not even Rs 1 from the public money was used in the completion of projects and the ongoing repair works of the Medigadda barrage,” added the BRS minister.

Challenges Congress, slams BJP

Taking a jibe at Congress, KTR said that the party is the white elephant of the country. He further challenged the grand old party and said, “Let’s all go to Karnataka and ask farmers about 5 hours of power supply.”

Stating that opposition parties are asking for votes without having done anything, KTR said that the BJP has done injustice to Telangana.

‘In the name of religion, Muslims are being attacked. In some states, physical attacks are being carried out on the whim of Jai Shri Ram, whether he eats beef or grows a beard,” lamented KTR.

No govt has given jobs like Telangana, says KTR

Stating that the country’s economic situation has deteriorated after the COVID-19 pandemic, KTR reminded that Telangana managed to be in the 5th position in the economic growth rate.

“We have achieved growth in terms of jobs. Out of 2 lakh 20 thousand jobs through TSPSC, more than one lakh jobs have been given. Since 2014 till now we have given 1 lakh 30 thousand jobs. No government in the country has taken up the job recruitment process faster like Telangana,” KTR briefed.