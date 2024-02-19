Hyderabad to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti today; Shobha Yatra to pass through these areas

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will celebrate Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti today and on the occasion, a Shobha Yatra will be taken out.

The Shobha Yatra, organized by the Sri Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, will commence at Osmania University Arts College.

Shivaji Jayanti: Shivaji Shobha Yatra route in Hyderabad

In the city, the Shivaji Shobha Yatra is scheduled to pass through Ramnagar, Musheerabad, Kavadiguda, Tank Bund, Secretariat, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, and finally, it will conclude at Eragadda.

Some Telangana BJP leaders are also expected to participate in the Shobha Yatra in the city.

First Chhatrapatti of Marathas

Shivaji Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanthi or Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary, is celebrated in Hyderabad and other cities on February 19.

The first Chhatrapatti of the Marathas, who established Hindavi Swarajya, was born at the Shivneri Fort located in Maharashtra State.

On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanthi, Hyderabad will also witness the Shobha Yatra.