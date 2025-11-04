Hyderabad to experience moderate rainfall on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Tuesday, November 4, predicted the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Local weather enthusiast T Balaji has forecasted intense downpours in south Hyderabad, which will spread to east and west Hyderabad in the next hour.

HyderabadRains ALERT 2 ⚠️⛈️



INTENSE DOWNPOURS to continue across South Hyderabad towards Rajendranagar, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Aramghar, Sivarampalle, Barkas in next 1hr



More INTENSE DOWNPOURS will spread into East, West Hyderabad in next… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 4, 2025

Dry weather from November 7

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in isolated places over Telangana till November 6, after which dry weather will prevail in the state.