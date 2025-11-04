Hyderabad to experience moderate rainfall on Tuesday

Dry weather is expected to prevail after November 6.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 4th November 2025 6:28 pm IST



Hyderabad: Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Tuesday, November 4, predicted the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Local weather enthusiast T Balaji has forecasted intense downpours in south Hyderabad, which will spread to east and west Hyderabad in the next hour.

Dry weather from November 7

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in isolated places over Telangana till November 6, after which dry weather will prevail in the state.

