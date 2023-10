Hyderabad to face drinking water supply disruption

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad will face drinking water supply disruption as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) is going to carry out repair works.

The disruption will occur from 6 a.m. on November 1 to 6 a.m. on November 2 due to a significant leakage that has occurred in the 1500 mm PSC pipeline from Patancheruvu to Hydernagar.

A 24-hour drinking water supply disruption will affect Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet (with water supply at low pressure), Kukatpally, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, and Miyapur.