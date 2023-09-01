Hyderabad to get multi-level parking complex near Charminar to ease parking woes

The complex is projected to span an area of approximately 3493 square meters

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st September 2023 1:45 pm IST
An aerial aerial view of Charminar.(Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: The long-standing parking issues around the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad are set to find a solution as the state government has taken the initiative to build a multi-level parking complex.

This project will be established through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) on the DBFOT framework, in response to the growing demand for a convenient parking facility near the Charminar bus depot.

The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority has announced that bids are invited from interested parties. The bidding process is scheduled to open on September 16.

The planned multi-level parking (MLP) complex is projected to span an area of approximately 3493 square meters, consisting of three basement levels and three above-ground floors.

The complex is expected to accommodate paid parking spaces for around 145 to 150 four-wheelers and an equivalent number of two-wheelers. Additionally, commercial spaces will be designated for hawkers on the basement and ground floors.

Officials from the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority, which serves as the primary agency for the holistic development of the old city within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, have resolved to construct this MLP complex through a PPP model.

This development marks the city’s second multi-level parking project, the first one being under construction at Nampally.

The upcoming multi-level parking complex aims to cater to the growing need for efficient and organized parking spaces, providing visitors with a modern and convenient parking facility that spans multiple levels.

The complex is expected to significantly alleviate the parking woes that have long plagued the vicinity of the Charminar, a historical and cultural landmark in Hyderabad.

