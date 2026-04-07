Hyderabad to get new STP at Neknampur Lake, says HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMSSB) on Monday, April 6, announced that a Sewerage Treatment Plant will be set up at the Nenampur Lake.

The STP will address the flow of sewage in the Manikonda-Neknampur corridor. As part of this initiative, the Water Board is set to begin the construction of a new sewerage treatment plant (STP) at Neknampur.

STP is part of AMRUT scheme

According to reports, the Neknampur STP is one of 39 STPs to be built in Telangana as part of the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) initiative.

The HMWSSB Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, conducted a site inspection and highlighted the significance of completing the project at the earliest. Officials have been asked to complete the soil testing work, which will help set up a facility for processing wastewater.

The MD said that the waterboard has devised a plan to divert sewage from Malkam Cheruvu to Neknampur Ibrahim Cheruvu, treat it at the STP, after which the water will be released into the Neknampur Lake.

Reddy also asked officials to prepare plans to construct a trunk sewer main on both sides of the box drain being built by GHMC for stormwater from Neknampur Cheruvu to Ibrahim Cheruvu.

“A master plan should be developed to redirect drainage lines from areas such as Manikonda, Lanco Hills and Puppalaguda to this STP,” he said.

Tanker filling station

The MD also suggested constructing a tanker filling station within the STP premises to use the treated water for gardening and construction activities, and said measures should be taken to utilise the treated water in local parks.

Officials were instructed to prepare a detailed project report for laying a pipeline along the ORR to supply treated water, and to hold discussions with the relevant authorities to use treated water for gardening along the ORR.