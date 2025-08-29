Hyderabad to get Rs 225 crore artificial beach: What to expect

From historic forts to tall skyscrapers, and bustling food streets to serene lakes, Hyderabad has it all. But if there is one thing missing, it is beaches. For Hyderabadis, a beach getaway meant travelling hundreds of kilometres- whether to the serene shores of Vishakapatnam, the vibrant beaches of Goa or even further. A spontaneous beach day was out of the question, requiring careful planning, long journeys and an entire weekend to spare.

Well, not anymore. Hyderabad is now going to get its very own beach, thanks to the Telangana government.

A beachside escape in Hyderabad

According to a News18 report, the Telangana government has approved a 35-acre artificial beach project at Kotwal Guda, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Kotwal Guda has been chosen for its proximity to the ORR, offering accessibility and space for this large-scale project.

The project, pegged at an estimated Rs. 225 crore, will be developed under a public-private partnership model. Construction is expected to begin this December, and what makes this project particularly noteworthy is the emphasis on eco-friendly construction and that environmental safeguards will be at the core of its design.

TSTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy has revealed that the detailed project report has already been finalised. He highlighted the untapped tourism potential of Telangana and valued it at over Rs. 15000 crore.

What to expect?

The upcoming artificial beach promises to be far more than a stretch of water and sand. At its heart will be a man-made lake, carefully designed to recreate a natural beach-like environment where Hyderabadis can unwind and soak in the coastal vibe without travelling too far.

The project will also include:

Floating villas and star-category hotels for accommodation.

Adventure sports such as bungee jumping, sailing, skating and winter games.

Family-friendly zones with parks, cycling tracks and playgrounds.

Leisure and entertainment areas, including food courts, theatres, decorative fountains and a wave pool.

With Hyderabad’s first artificial beach on the horizon, the city is set to bring a revolution to its lifestyle and tourism scene.