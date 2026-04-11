Hyderabad to get 'Science City' with Rs 232.7 Cr 'Science Experience Centre'.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to get a Science City with a Science Experience Centre, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy sharing details of the project on the social media platform X.

The Centre is being developed at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) campus near the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) at an estimated cost of Rs 232.70 crore.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy recently shared the first look of the building designs on social media platform X, along with key details about the ambitious initiative.

Announcement on X

Sharing details of the project, the Union Minister described it as a significant step in Hyderabad’s journey toward scientific advancement. In his post, he stated that the Science Experience Centre, being set up by the Government of India at CSIR-IICT with a budget of Rs 232.70 crore, will feature interactive and immersive exhibition halls, motion simulators, a walk-through aquarium, and a 3D digital dome theatre.

He also highlighted dedicated exhibitions on astronomy and space sciences, a cutting-edge robotics centre, and innovation hubs and activity zones for students.

He further noted that once completed, the world-class facility within the larger Science City will promote Hyderabad as a hub for scientific innovation by showcasing multiple facets of science in one place while enabling hands-on learning experiences for the youth of Telangana.

𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆



𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 is embarking on a remarkable journey of scientific discovery with the upcoming 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞



The centre, to be established by the Govt of India at CSIR-IICT with a budget of ₹232.70 Crores will… pic.twitter.com/oaNf9uUyfK — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 10, 2026

Vision for experiential learning

The Science City, anchored by the Science Experience Centre, is being designed to move beyond textbook-based education and promote hands-on, immersive learning. The initiative aims to make scientific concepts more accessible and engaging through interactive exhibits and real-world applications.

Digital dome theatre, Aquarium experience

One of the major highlights will be a 3D digital dome theatre equipped with advanced visual technology, offering immersive experiences of space and astronomical phenomena.

The walk-through aquarium will provide visitors with a close-up view of marine ecosystems, allowing them to explore underwater life in an engaging and educational setting.

Motion simulators

Motion simulators will enable visitors to experience scientific principles related to physics and aeronautics through interactive simulations.

A dedicated robotics centre will host training sessions, demonstrations, and workshops, encouraging interest in robotics, automation, and emerging technologies.

Space gallery, Innovation hubs

The centre will include dedicated exhibitions on astronomy and space sciences, showcasing India’s achievements in space research along with rocket models and related displays.

Innovation hubs and activity zones will offer spaces for students to experiment, collaborate, and turn their ideas into practical projects, fostering creativity and innovation.