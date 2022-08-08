Hyderabad to get second cable bridge at Mir Alam Tank soon

Hyderabad: Another cable bridge that will be bigger than the one at Durgam Cheruvu is going to come up at Mir Alam Tank soon.

The bridge will reduce the traffic on the Bengaluru National Highway-Chintalmet route. The proposed route will be running via the DMart-Gurudwara-Kishanbagh-Bahadurpura Crossroads.

The construction of the bridge will serve multiple purposes. Apart from relieving traffic congestion, the bridge will also boast tourism in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has already received environmental clearance and the work related to the project is likely to begin soon.

The bridge at Mir Alam Tank which is going to cost Rs. 220 crores will be 2.5 kilometers long and will have six lanes. It will be undertaken by Aarvee Associates Pvt Ltd.

Mir Alam Tank

Mir Alam Tank is located to the south of the Musi River. It was named after the then Prime Minister of Erstwhile Hyderabad State, Mir Alam Bahadur.

The tank was the primary source of drinking water for the residents of Hyderabad before the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Hyderabad’s first cable bridge across Durgam Cheruvu

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge is located near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur. It connects Jubilee Hills with Financial District.

The bridge reduced the travel time.

Due to environmental concerns, the government went for a cable-suspension bridge with two pillars holding the cables.