Hyderabad to grow bigger as Greater City Corporation on the cards

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is set to get bigger as Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department (MA&UD) officials to explore the potential merger of seven peripheral municipal corporations and 30 municipalities with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This move aims to create a single large entity known as the Hyderabad Greater City Corporation and is expected to enhance efficiency in governance and promote equitable development in the region.

The proposed merger includes municipalities like Nizampet, Boduppal, Meerpet-Jillelguda, Bandlaguda Jagir, Badangpet, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar, and others established in July 2019.

Currently, 150 divisions come together to make the GHMC with a population of over 1 crore. With the potential merger of the seven corporations and thirty municipalities (with a population of around 60 lakhs), the total population is expected to reach around a total of 1.8 to 2 crores.

Revanth reportedly asked officials to explore several options including the option of establishing 4 separate city corporations (East, West, North, and South).

Revanth also directed the immediate appointment of special officers after the elected bodies’ tenure in existing corporations and municipalities to facilitate a smooth merger process without legal hurdles.

It is important to note that the chief minister had recently asked officials to extend the HMDA’s purview until the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

GHMC established in 2007

The GHMC was established in 2007 by YS Rajasekhara Reddy-led state government.

The merger involved 12 municipalities, expanding the city’s size from 175 square kilometers to 650 square kilometers. The municipalities that were merged were LB Nagar, Gaddiannaram, Uppal Kalan, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Alwal, Qutubullapur, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram, and Patancheru.

In 2018, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was split into six zones, namely LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally, and Kukatpally.

Each of these zones was further divided into 30 circles, which were then subdivided into 150 wards. Initially, each ward had around 35,000 people in 2007.