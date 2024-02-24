Hyderabad to have video billboards like Times Square in New York

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in a review meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration, GHMC and Water Works at the HMDA office on Friday, February 23, proposed to set up video billboards like Times Square, New York, in Hyderabad.

Times Square is illuminated by countless digital billboards, advertisements, and businesses that operate all day and night. It is one of the most crowded pedestrian areas globally, serving as the central point of the Broadway Theater District and the entertainment industry.

During the BRS regime, the GHMC was directed to tighten laws over ad displays including billboards, balloons, etc with strict restrictions on size, height and type among others, across Hyderabad.

Heavy fines were levied upon those who violated the laws laid down by the GHMC.

However, the Congress government has decided to ease the restrictions. According to media reports, a new advertisement policy relaxes restrictions on billboards in Hyderabad. It includes those made of static LED, above 15 feet from the ground, which are currently banned.

He also directed officials to bring multi-utility towers and take steps to improve the street lights mechanism.