Hyderabad to host India’s first National Canine Bravery Awards honoring dogs

Hyderabad: For the first time, the National Canine Bravery Awards, also known as K9 Heroes, will be presented at HyCan 2025, celebrating India’s most courageous dogs on Nov 8 and 9.

The awards are jointly organised by the Rashtriya Raksha University’s Commando K9 Academy and the Hyderabad Canine Club. The event will commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event will recognise dogs from across India’s armed and police forces, including nominations from the SSB, CISF, BSF, NSG and other State police.

Celebrating Bravery and honor

The term K9 refers to trained working dogs that serve as part of dog squads in the police or armed forces. These elite dogs are trained to detect explosives, narcotics, or weapons, track criminals or missing persons, guard sensitive installations, assist in disaster rescue operations and boost team morale, and provide psychological comfort to units.

Each nomination highlights a story of bravery, from detecting explosives and tracking criminals to rescuing civilians in disaster zones.

Start of a new era

The National Canine Bravery Awards will become an annual award ceremony, bringing together security personnel, veterinary experts, and animal welfare advocates.

“This will be a landmark event for K9 units and security forces,” said the organisers in a press release.

According to official and industry sources, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) collectively maintain nearly 4,000 Police Service K9s (PSKs) across India. Of these, 1,500 dogs are with CRPF, 700 with CISF, and 100 with NSG.