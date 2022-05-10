Hyderabad to host ‘INDOMACH’; south India’s biggest industrial exhibition

Hyderabad: The city is set to host South India’s biggest Business to Business (B2B) Industrial and Machinery Expo at Hitex between May 13 to 15.

It is said to be one of the biggest expos on Industrial Machinery and Engineering products post-pandemic.

The Exhibition is being organised by IndoMach Business Solutions in association with Powertex Power Tools, Hyderabad. The exhibition is a showcase of engineering products and services, heavy and light machines, types of equipment, and accessories.

It will also consist of tools and part technological devices, products, engineering tools, and allied products & services.

More than 150 participants from across India and a few other countries will be present at the expo. Some of the participants include Powertex Power Tools, Koike India, Yuri Power tools, Eastman Cast and Forge, Roots Multiclean, Bhavya Machine Tools, Universal Water Chemicals, Saimona Compressor, Gurudutta CNC, Nisha Engg, De Neers Tools, Eibenstock, Taparia Tools, Bosch Power Tools, Ashlok Earthing, Aditya Robotics, Trucut, Eltek Motors, and NBE Motors, among others.

Powertex Power Tools is a Hyderabad-based company known for supplying power tools. It emphasises on “do-it-yourself” tools. Its main distribution center at Hyderabad also features India’s largest hand tools & power tools-parts department with over 1,00,000 parts in stock at all times.

500 delegates and 20,000 business visitors are expected to participate in the exhibition.

Advancements in hardware and software are revolutionising the machine tool industry. Industry trends are likely to focus on advancements in the near future, especially as they pertain to automation.

The machine tool industry is expected to witness advancements in the inclusion of smart features and networks; Automated and IoT-ready machines, Artificial intelligence (AI); CNC software advancements.

Smart machine tools and robotics will likely handle a greater share of work in industrial settings as technology advances. Especially in situations where work is risky for human beings to perform, automated machine tools will be widely used.

“India occupies 10th position in global machine tools production. Its share in global production is about 0.9 percent,” said a press release from Indo-Mach.

India’s machine tool market is poised to grow by $1.9 billion by 2020-24, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 13 percent during the forecast period. The country is set to become a key player in the global machine tools industry and is expected to witness a substantial increase in high-end machine tools manufacturing.