Matcha is no longer just a cafe trend. The Japanese green tea has found a growing audience among Hyderabad’s young crowd, with matcha lattes, desserts and creative drinks becoming increasingly popular.

Now, the city is set to get a dedicated celebration of the green beverage with a two day lifestyle festival. The Match Social: Matcha Land will take place at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad on September 26 and 27.

The festival will bring together matcha, wellness, food, fitness, creativity and music, offering visitors more than the usual cafe experience.

Discover different kinds of matcha

One of the highlights will be the Matcha Sommelier Experience, where visitors can take part in guided tasting sessions and explore different varieties and flavour profiles of premium matcha.

The experience will also offer a closer look at how matcha is prepared, including traditional techniques and the craft behind the beverage.

Learn the traditional way

The festival will introduce visitors to the traditional art of preparing matcha. Interactive workshops will demonstrate bamboo whisking methods and ceremonial pours, while giving participants an opportunity to understand how to prepare their own drinks.

For those who usually order a matcha latte without knowing much about its preparation, this can be an interesting way to learn more about the drink and its preparation.

A fun experience for children

Matcha Land also has activities planned for younger visitors. Through a Matcha Discovery activity sheet, children can learn about the matcha plant and discover how its leaves are transformed into the familiar green powder.

They can also learn about the traditional bamboo whisk and design their own matcha cup, making the experience both educational and creative.

Paint your own matcha tote

Visitors looking for a creative activity can try Matcha Tote Bag Painting. The activity allows them to personalise a tote bag with matcha inspired designs, creating a useful keepsake from the weekend.

Food and beverages will also be an important part of the festival, with matcha inspired offerings and brand collaborations. Tim Hortons is among the retail partners associated with the event.

Matcha meets wellness

The festival goes beyond food and drinks, bringing together wellness, movement, fitness and music. It is aimed at bringing together Hyderabad’s wellness enthusiasts, families, young visitors and lifestyle explorers.

For those curious about the matcha trend, the weekend offers a chance to taste different varieties, learn how the drink is prepared and enjoy hands-on activities along the way.

The Matcha Social event details

Event: The Match Social: Matcha Land

Dates: September 26 and 27, 2026

Timings: 12 noon to 9 pm

Venue: Main Atrium, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad