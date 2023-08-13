Hyderabad to host WWE event at Gachibowli stadium on Sept 8

Hyderabad: In what comes as great news for pro wrestling fans in the city, Hyderabad is set to host a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event on September 8.
Taking to Twitter, minister of sports and youth services V Srinivas Goud said the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli will host the “WWE Superstar Spectacle” event.
Earlier in the day, the minister released the poster of the event.
The event will see the presence of big WWE superstars, including world heavyweight champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, women’s world champion Rhea Ripley, undisputed WWE tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Other WWE superstars, Jinder Mahal, Veer and Sanga would also battle it out.
Tickets for the event are available at www.bookmyshow.com.