Because of its proximity to Andhra Pradesh, Vizag has always been the go-to destination for Hyderabadis looking for a quick coastal holiday. But for those willing to venture a little further, Kakinada offers a quieter, less explored slice of the coast. With its beautiful beaches, Dutch legacy and fusion cuisine, it makes a perfect 48-hour getaway. In fact, once reaching there, visitors can easily take short trips to nearby villages of Uppada and Coringa for a fuller coastal experience.

Siasat.com has curated a 2-day guide to help you make the most of your coastal escape, balancing food, beaches, and nature, without feeling rushed.

Day 1: Exploring Kakinada

Morning- If you’re driving from Hyderabad, aim to leave early so you can reach Kakinada by late morning. Once there, check into a hotel or guesthouse in the city centre for easy access to beaches, markets, and eateries. Freshen up and get ready to explore.

Late Morning- Start your trip with a leisurely stroll along Kakinada Beach. While it’s not a tourist-heavy beach, the promenade and shoreline offer a calm introduction to the city. Locals gather here in the mornings and evenings, making it perfect for people-watching and soaking in coastal vibes. Do not forget to check out the glass bridge while there.

Lunch- Kakinada is famous for its seafood and traditional Andhra meals. For lunch, you can head to one of the highly-rated spots like Subbayya Gari Hotel, Hungry Birds, Raju Gari Kodi Pulao and Reeves Restaurant. The lunch here is not just about food, it is about experiencing Kakinada’s culinary rhythm. Don’t forget to try the city’s signature Kakinada Kaja at nearby sweet shops for dessert or as a snack later.

Afternoon and evening- In the afternoon, take a short 20 km drive to Uppada Beach, known for its long, quiet shoreline and fishing villages. Spend time walking along the sand, watching boats, and enjoying the coastal calm. Stay for sunset before returning to Kakinada for dinner and overnight stay.

Dinner- Return to Kakinada for dinner. Opt for a modest local restaurant or beachside eatery. Order fresh seafood or traditional Andhra meals to round off your first day perfectly.

Day 2- Coringa and Hope Island

Morning- Start early and drive to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, about 20 km from Kakinada. Known for its dense mangroves and tidal waterways, this sanctuary is one of India’s largest mangrove forests. Take a guided walk or a short boat ride to spot waterbirds, crabs, and unique mangrove flora. The sanctuary’s calm and green surroundings are a refreshing contrast to the city and beaches.

Afternoon and Lunch- Return to Kakinada for a late lunch. You can revisit one of the spots from Day 1 or try local street food like pootharekulu (thin rice flour sweets), punukulu, or mirchi bajji. This is also a good time to stroll through the city’s markets for souvenirs or local snacks to take home.

Late Afternoon- Head to Hope Island, a small but scenic island located at the mouth of the Godavari River. The island is accessible via a short boat ride and is known for its peaceful beaches, sandbanks, and birdlife. It’s a perfect spot for photography, nature walks, or simply enjoying the river-meets-sea landscape.

Evening- Before getting ready for your journey back to Hyderabad, spend the evening strolling in Kakinada and admiring the colonial architecture, which the city is famous for.

Return- Begin the return journey, ideally in the late evening, to reach Hyderabad comfortably. Optional stops along the highway for tea or snacks can make the long drive more comfortable.

How to reach Kakinda from Hyderabad

Kakinada is well-connected to Hyderabad, making it an easy 48-hour getaway. By road, it’s roughly 530 km, which takes about 9–10 hours via the NH65 and NH16. Early-morning departures are ideal for avoiding city traffic and making the most of daylight on the first day.

For those preferring public transport, regular trains run from Hyderabad to Kakinada Town, with the journey taking around 10–11 hours. There are also daily flights to Rajahmundry Airport, about 55 km away, followed by a short drive to Kakinada, making air travel a faster alternative for weekend trips.