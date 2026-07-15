Hyderabad is all set to witness a colourful celebration as the Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association marks 100 years of the Indian fireworks industry with the Grand Sataabdi Utsav.

Scheduled for July 25 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, the event promises an evening filled with dazzling lights, entertainment and a tribute to an industry that has been part of Indian festivals for generations.

A century of sparkle

From Diwali and weddings to religious festivals and national celebrations, fireworks have always added excitement to special occasions across India.

The centenary celebration aims to honour the journey of the Indian fireworks industry from 1926 to 2026 while highlighting how it has evolved over the decades.

Organisers say the event is not just about lighting up the sky but also about celebrating the people, craftsmanship and traditions that have kept the industry alive for a century.

A grand show awaits

One of the biggest attractions of the evening will be a 90-minute non-stop fireworks display expected to paint the Hyderabad skyline with vibrant colours and spectacular patterns.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of fireworks designed to create a memorable visual experience for families, photography enthusiasts and festival lovers.

The organisers have also announced that the show will feature green crackers, which are designed to reduce emissions compared to conventional fireworks, reflecting the industry’s growing focus on environmentally conscious celebrations.

A celebration for all ages

People’s Plaza on Necklace Road has long been a favourite venue for large public events, making it an ideal location for this milestone celebration.

Families, children and visitors from across the city are expected to gather to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Beyond the fireworks, the event is expected to showcase the legacy of India’s fireworks industry and its contribution to celebrations across generations.

Plan your visit

The event will be held on Saturday, July 25, at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad. Entry to the event is free.

Visitors are advised to arrive early to avoid traffic and secure a good viewing spot, as a large turnout is expected.

For Hyderabadis looking for a unique weekend outing, the Grand Sataabdi Utsav promises an evening where history meets celebration, with a century of Indian fireworks lighting up the city’s skyline in unforgettable style.