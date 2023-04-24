Hyderabad to receive rainfall till Thursday, forecasts IMD

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, forecasting rainfall till Thursday, April 27.

According to the IMD Hyderabad, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to have a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers expected towards the evening or night.

Maximum temperature in Hyderabad

While Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 36 to 40 degrees Celsius.

This is in line with the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), which has also predicted light rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening/night for the next three days.

Apart from Hyderabad, IMD forecasts rainfall in other cities

It is important to note that the yellow alert is not limited to Hyderabad and is valid for the entire state of Telangana. The temperature in other parts of the state may go as high as 42 degrees Celsius, making it important for people to stay indoors and keep themselves hydrated.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.

Tips to beat the heat

As the temperature in Hyderabad is rising continuously, it is important to follow tips to beat the heat.

Avoid spicy food: It is essential to avoid spicy food as it increases metabolism in the body.

Say ‘no’ to too much dry fruits: Although, dry fruits are good for health, too much consumption of almond, cashew, walnuts etc. should be avoided in summer as they produce enormous heat in the body.

Deep fried food not good in summer: Consumption of deep fried food in summer may affect digestion and cause burning sensation in the stomach.

Avoid stepping out, cooking during peak time: Avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 p.m. which is considered as peak time.

Stay hydrated: In order to stay hydrated, one can consume watermelon, fresh fruits, etc. Lemon juice, lassi, curd, etc., can also be consumed.