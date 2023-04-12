IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature in Telangana to soar up to 45 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for most of the districts in Telangana as it forecasts that the maximum temperature will rise to up to 45 degrees Celsius in the current week. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, where the temperature is expected to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Today so far, the highest maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. Other districts that recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius are Jagtial (41.5), Mancherial (41), Kumuram Bheem (40.5), Nalgonda (40.5), Adilabad (40.3), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (40.3), Mulugu (40.3), and Nagarkurnool (40.1). In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khairatabad.

On Tuesday, the IMD predicted normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions. The El Nino is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, which is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

The El Nino conditions this year follow three consecutive La Nina years, which typically bring good rainfall during the monsoon season.

Normal rainfall is critical for India’s agricultural landscape, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area relying on it. It is also crucial for the replenishing of reservoirs critical for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country.

The IMD’s forecast serves as a relief to the agricultural sector as it relies heavily on the monsoon season for cultivation.