Hyderabad zoo implements measures to combat summer heat

Hyderabad: Amid rise in maximum temperature in Hyderabad, the Nehru Zoological park is taking proactive measures to ensure the health and well-being of its animals. With temperatures steadily rising over the past few days, the zoo has installed coolers, sprinklers, and foggers throughout the park to combat the heat.

More than 200 sprinklers have been set up across the zoo, with small rain guns installed in each enclosure to ensure that every animal has access to relief from the heat. In addition, over one thousand foggers have been arranged in key areas such as the reptile house, New Macaws, all Pheasantry, and the Aviary area.

As temperature is raising, the management of Nehru Zoological Park in #Hyderabad, has taken up the summer arrangements to avoid summer stress & stroke in the interest of #AnimalHealth, care and protection of the Mammals, Birds , Reptiles and other animals.#ZooPark #AnimalsLover pic.twitter.com/UB26hMNVoM — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 1, 2023

The zoo authorities are also ensuring that the lawns and gardens are watered continuously to keep the enclosures and surrounding areas cool and green. Over one kilogram of thunga grass has been placed on the roofs of the enclosures and night houses to further insulate the animals from the heat.

To help the animals beat the heat, the zoo authorities are providing them with seasonal fruits like watermelon. This not only helps to keep the animals hydrated but also provides a much-needed source of vitamins and nutrients.

With these measures in place, the Nehru Zoological park is well-equipped to handle the summer heat and ensure the health and well-being of its animals.