Hyderabad to witness one last cold spell

Hyderabad: Temperatures are expected to drop from Wednesday night, February 4, as the city braces for the final cold spell.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as the Telangana Weatherman on X, dry northerly winds are prevailing over Hyderabad and several districts in Telangana.

Over the next week, the night temperature will drop between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius and 12 to 14 degrees Celsius over north and west Telangana.

FINAL COLD SPELL OF THE SEASON



With dry northerlies coming, temperatures to drop from tonight in Telangana including Hyderabad City next 7days



North, West TG – 12-14°C

Hyderabad – 14-16°C



Hazy weather to clear completely, crystal clear skies, dry weather expected next few days… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 5, 2026

While nights will remain cooler, day temperatures are likely to rise slightly from Thursday.