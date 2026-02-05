Hyderabad to witness one last cold spell

While nights will remain cooler, day temperatures are likely to rise slightly from Thursday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th February 2026 5:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: Temperatures are expected to drop from Wednesday night, February 4, as the city braces for the final cold spell.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as the Telangana Weatherman on X, dry northerly winds are prevailing over Hyderabad and several districts in Telangana.

Over the next week, the night temperature will drop between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius and 12 to 14 degrees Celsius over north and west Telangana.

