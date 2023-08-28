Hyderabad to witness rainfall for next three days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that the city will experience light rainfall or drizzle until August 31. It will bring relief to the residents of the city.

According to the weather department’s forecast, the city will also have hazy weather during the morning hours and a generally cloudy sky.

A similar prediction has been made by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). It is forecasted that the city will witness light rainfall or thundershowers until August 30.

TSDPS has predicted that the maximum temperature in the state will range from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, while in Hyderabad, the temperature will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, yesterday, many districts, including Hyderabad, received significant rainfall. In the state, the highest recorded rainfall was 73 mm in Rangareddy district, and in Hyderabad, Bandlaguda received the highest rainfall at 9.8 mm. This rainfall brought relief to the city’s residents who had been witnessing scorching heat.

During August, Hyderabad and other Telangana districts experienced unsatisfactory rainfall. However, it is expected that there will be sufficient rainfall in September.

So far in the current monsoon season, Telangana has received normal rainfall, averaging 640 mm compared to the usual level of 551.8 mm. Notably, Karimnagar and Warangal recorded excess rainfall and observed the highest deviation of 42 percent.

In Hyderabad, cumulative monsoon rainfall has reached 462.7 mm, surpassing the average of 444.1 mm. The most significant deviation of 24 percent was recorded in the Charminar and Maredpally areas.