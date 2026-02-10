Hyderabad to witness three more days of winter before temperatures rise

Temperatures in Hyderabad and most other places in Telangana will be above 15 degrees Celsius till February 14.

Published: 10th February 2026 10:25 pm IST
summer season in Hyderabad
Summer season in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will experience three more days of winter before temperatures start to rise to 33 degrees Celsius, local weather enthusiast T Balaji said on Tuesday, February 10.

Night temperatures will also reduce to the range of 16-18 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Hyderabad and most other places in Telangana will be above 15 degrees Celsius till February 14, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Some places, including Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal will experience temperatures between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius till February 11, IMD forecasted.

