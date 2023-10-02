Hyderabad to witness two eclipses in October; find out dates

Another celestial event that is set to occur before the lunar event is the 'solar eclipse;' on October 14.

Hyderabad to witness lunar eclipse on October 28; Know the timing
Lunar eclipse [Representational photo]

Hyderabad: Astrophiles in the city are waiting to witness two celestial event this month — there will be a solar and a lunar eclipse. However, the solar eclipse on October 14 cannot be observed from India.

The last lunar eclipse this year, on October 28, will be a partial lunar eclipse, meaning only a relatively narrow portion of the moon will be subject to darkening by earth’s shadow passing over its surface.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in Hyderabad from 11:31 pm at night on October 28. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:08 am on October 29 before ending at 3:56 am.

Weather on the night of October 28 is expected to be cloudy with a cloud cover of 54 percent, as per meteorological reports.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon is obscured by the earth’s shadow, while a total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon is immersed in the earth’s umbra, the central and darkest part of earth’s shadow.

