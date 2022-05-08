Hyderabad: Tomato prices sky rocket, now cost Rs 50 per kg

Hyderabad: Prices of tomatoes skyrocketed in the city as a kilogram is now sold for Rs. 50 a kg as against Rs. 10 a kg a month ago.

The tomatoes at the city markets arrive from neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

Farmers are attributing the increase in price to crop damage to the torrid summer. “Although water is available the crop is notwithstanding the hot summer sun and damage. So the yield is comparatively less,” said Mahesh, a farmer from Shamshabad mandal.

The price at the Rythu Bazaar in the first week of April was Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 a kilogram and gradually towards the month end it reached Rs. 40. “Since first week of May it is sold for Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 a kilogram. Vendors are telling the supply is low hence prices are hiked,” pointed out Mohd Jahangir, a hotelier from Mailardevpally.

The price will remain the same for another couple of weeks. “Due to heat conditions farmers are now sowing seeds. If it rains the agriculture activity will start and we can expect some respite, else the prices will remain high,” said Avinash, a trader at Shamshabad vegetable market.

Agriculture department officials point out the supply at the Bowenpally, Monda Market, Shamshabad market and Gudimalkapur are hit. “Limited quantities of produce are brought to the market due to summer. The arrivals have come down by nearly 40 per cent,” pointed an official.