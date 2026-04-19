Where to watch Michael biopic in Hyderabad: Top screens

Hyderabad: Michael Jackson, one of the greatest music stars ever, is still loved by fans all over the world. His songs, dance moves, and style changed pop music forever. Even today, young people discover him online and become fans.

Now, a new movie about his life, called Michael, is ready. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Michael’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the lead role. Fans are impressed because he looks and dances like Michael, including the famous moonwalk.

Advance Booking Craze in Hyderabad

Advance tickets in Hyderabad are selling fast. Prasad’s Cinemas has already sold around 4,000 tickets, and Allu Cinemas about 3,600 tickets. Fans are rushing to book premium shows to watch the movie in the best possible formats.

Best Screens to Watch

For the ultimate experience, the movie should be seen on flat screens in Dolby Cinema, HDR, or IMAX with Laser. Top theatres in Hyderabad include:

• Dolby Cinema, Allu Cinemas – Best Dolby Vision and Atmos experience

• Prasads Multiplex – Screens 3, 4, and 6 with 4K, HDR, and PCX formats

• LED Luxon, AAA Cinemas – High-quality PLF experience

Image credits: @_g10draw (X)

These theatres give the best picture and sound, making Michael Jackson’s music and dance come alive on screen.

A Movie for All Generations

This release is not only attracting longtime fans but also younger viewers who grew up watching Michael Jackson online. The film’s presentation in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and BARCO HDR ensures that the music and dance sequences are experienced as they were meant to be – loud, vibrant, and full of energy.

Hyderabad fans should book early and choose the premium screens to enjoy this legendary biopic at its best.