Hyderabad top cop warns against children’s digital addiction in summer holidays

Hyderabad: Ahead of summer vacation, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Monday, April 6, cautioned parents against “digital addiction” of children during the holiday season.

In a video message, Sajjanar said, “We know that the summer vacations are beginning. It is saddening to see that smartphones have become a child’s best friend and they are becoming addicted to it.” He said that when children of his generation used to visit their hometowns, they would go to the playground.

The Commissioner said that parents are busy and unable to spend time with children, which is also drawing them to the phones. “I noticed that when parents scold their children for overuse of smartphones, they leave their houses to either stay outside for long or go to a relative’s house.”

He added that the children’s behaviour is affecting the parents’ mental health. Sajjanar also said that students of Class 9 and 10 go missing after exams since they fear the results. “Some of the students are also influenced by strangers they connect with on social media.”

He urged parents to spend time with their children and to keep a check on who the children interact with.