Hyderabad tops in food adulteration cases: NCRB

Hyderabad: In a concerning revelation, Hyderabad has secured the first position in the country for reported cases of food adulteration, as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Telangana closely follows in the second position, with Andhra Pradesh in third place. Throughout the year 2022, a total of 291 cases related to food adulteration were reported across 19 major cities in India.

Shockingly, Hyderabad alone recorded a staggering 246 cases, highlighting a worrying trend in food safety within the city.

Local police from three Commissionerates, namely Rachakonda, Hyderabad, and Cyberabad, have been actively combating these cases, resulting in significant seizures, including adulterated finger garlic paste, ice creams, and tea powder.

These cases have been registered for further investigation, emphasizing the seriousness with which authorities are approaching the issue of food adulteration.

Such incidents pose substantial risks to public health, including foodborne illnesses, allergies, and, in extreme cases, fatalities.

Notably, the reported offences involve accused individuals, but there are no minors connected with the cases or working in the adulteration units in respective areas.

The NCRB data underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to combat food adulteration nationwide.

Recent incidents and raids, such as the one at a hotel, where two individuals fell ill after consuming food, and other seizures of adulterated daily use items, emphasize the gravity of the situation.