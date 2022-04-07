Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy put under house arrest once again

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy and the party’s senior leaders Thursday were put on house arrest by police after the party’s call to gherao the Vidyut Soudha building in Khairtabad to protest against the attitude of TRS led state government and the centre with regards to the paddy procurement issue and the hike in fuel prices.

According to media reports, the police said that the arrest happened because there was no prior permission granted for the protest. Revanth said that the police are dealing with the protests organized by the TRS and Congress in a different manner. “Why are the rules applicable to us not applicable to the TRS?” he asked.

Revanth called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Siamese twins’ and said that both of them are looting middle-class people in the same manner by hiking the prices of fuel and essential commodities.

He tweeted a video of the police deployment outside his house and remarked that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fears him.

“Fear of @TelanganaCMO is such police force deployed at my home more than his camp office. #FuelPriceHike

#PaddyProcurement” he said.

This is not the first time that the state Congress chief has been put under house arrest by the state government. He was put under house arrest multiple times in the past for protesting on various issues.