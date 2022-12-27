Hyderabad: TPCC lodges complaint against journalist for posting false news

Hyderabad: Complaints have been filed in various police stations by Congress leaders and supporters of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy against journalist Shankar for posting false news on Twitter claiming the formation of a new political party by Revanth Reddy.

Acting President Mahesh Kumar Goud has filed a complaint in the Cybercrime Police Station and requested to take action against Journalist Shankar, while Vice President Kiran Kumar Reddy has filed a complaint in Begum Bazar Police Station and sought strict action against Journalists Shankar and some undercover Congress workers for baseless news against TPCC Chief and said in the complaint that this false news has created a stir on social media and in political circles.

It should be noted that senior Congress leaders are annoyed with the growing resentment in the party, and the Congress high command has sent General Secretary Digvijay Singh to Hyderabad. Digvijay Singh returned to Delhi after consulting the disgruntled leaders. However, the result of his visit to Hyderabad has not come out yet.