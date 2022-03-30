Hyderabad: Trade unions hold protests as part of strike

Hyderabad: CPI, trade unions, and other organisations held protests in Telangana on Tuesday as part of the two-day nationwide strike against the NDA government’s alleged anti-people policies.

AITUC organised the demonstration at Malakpet here, demanding withdrawal of four labour codes and setting up a welfare board for workers in the unorganised sector.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, who attended the rally, hit out at the NDA government over its alleged anti-people and anti-workers’ policies.

The wealth created in the country is being “sold” to big corporates and industrialists in the name of National Monetization Pipeline, he alleged.

CITU and various other people’s organisations burnt an “effigy of the Central government” at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in the city.

CITU’s Telangana State Committee claimed that the strike was successful on the second day as well with workers and others holding protests at the offices of district Collectors.

The attendance slightly improved on Tuesday, compared to Monday, in the state-run Singareni Collieries and the open cast mines were operating partially, sources said.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the government of Telangana and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.

The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) union held a protest at their office premises at Nampally in Hyderabad.