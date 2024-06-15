Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in connection with Bakrid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, on Monday, June 17, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places/routes.

Vehicles of namazees coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads.

Motorists should park their vehicles at the parking places

Zoo Park

Open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

General vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban. It will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Vehicles of namazees coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads.

Motorists should park their vehicles at the parking places:

Besides Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road

Mir Alam filter bed

Open space beside the Mir Alam filter bed, opposite Sufi Cars (for four-wheelers) and

Yadav Parking (for four-wheelers)

Vehicles of namazees coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O police station.

Motorists should park their vehicles at the parking places:

Bhayya parking

Indian Oil Petrol bunk

General vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah. It will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

From 8:00 am to 11:30 am, the heavy vehicles including RTC Buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

From 8:00 am to 11:30 am heavy vehicles including RTC Buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad/Rajendra Nagar/ Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah maidan.

Prayers at Hockey Ground, Masan Tank

No vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover.

Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover. The following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers, from 07:00 am. to 10:00 am.

The General Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodhya Junction (Left turn), Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn), Taj Krishna Hotel so on.

The vehicular traffic coming from Lakdikapool towards Masab tank intending to go towards Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel.

Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank Fly over towards Road No.1, Banjarahills till the completion of prayers.

The vehicular traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel – Right Turn – RTA Khairtabad.

Vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Fly over, Mehdipatnam.

Prayers at Langar House area