Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Marathon on Sunday

Hyderabad: With less than 24 hours left for the Hyderabad Runners Marathon event scheduled to take place on August 25 (Sunday), the city traffic police issued an advisory for commuters for the smooth flow of vehicles.

The marathon will begin from People’s Plaza (Necklace Road) and conclude at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli.

The traffic police have imposed restrictions and diversions from 4:30 am to 9:00 am on Sunday.

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairtabad flyover will be diverted at V.V statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover to Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills should take an alternate route at K.C.P via Taj Krishna- Road No 10 & 12, Cancer Hospital- Orissa Land towards Jubilee Hills. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tankbund should divert to Telugu Thalli flyover at Old Gate Secretariat. Traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli. Traffic from Karbala towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda. Traffic from Musheerabad and Jabbar Complex towards Upper Tank Bund via Sailing Club will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards DBR Mills, Lower Tank Bund. Traffic from Telugu Thalli flyover to Lower Tank Bund will not be allowed to Upper Tank Bund. It will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X Road. Traffic coming from Ministers Road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road. It will be diverted at Nallgutta Jn towards Ranigunj and Minister Road.

When the marathon runners arrive at Necklace Rotary, the ongoing, traffic from Begumpet towards Raj Bhavan, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills will be diverted at Green Lands Junction towards D.K. Road, Ameerpet. The traffic advisory is as follows:

When the marathon runners enter the Panjagutta flyover, the ongoing traffic towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills (via Taj Krishna, Road No. 10 & 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land).

At SNT Junction, traffic from Srinagar Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed. it will be diverted to an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills via, Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri.

At Sagar Society, the traffic from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and diverted to an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills via, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills.

When the marathon enters Sagar Society Jn, traffic from Orissa Island / Road No.10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan. Instead, it will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island. Similarly, traffic from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

When the marathon runners reache NTR Bhavan, the traffic coming from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No.70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No.45, Jubilee Hills when the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Hills Check Post.