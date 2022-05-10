Hyderabad: Traffic challan campaign intensified, people livid

Hyderabad: On the one hand, the Telangana government gave heavy discounts on traffic challans to please the public while on the other hand, the traffic police is once again intensifying their challan campaign in different parts of the city during the peak hours.

Traffic police is once again fining the people for failing to use helmets, face masks, for lacking vehicle documents and under other Acts. The cops are also intensifying their campaign against drunk driving. These campaigns, however, cause great inconvenience to the general public.

The traffic police erect barricades on the busiest road of the city like Abids, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, and Malakpet during the peak hours which causes great inconvenience to the office goers.