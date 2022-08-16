Hyderabad: Traffic comes to standstill for mass singing of national anthem

Hyderabad: Traffic on Hyderabad road came to standstill for 10 minutes today for the mass singing of the national anthem.

At the traffic junctions, people were seen standing in full respect for the anthem which was played in all the public address systems.

National anthem in Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail also took part in the national anthem singing program. Passengers stood up in respect of the anthem on the trains.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) NVS Reddy said that the commuters will be requested to stand and sing the national anthem.

CM participated in recital of national anthem at Abids

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao participated in a mass recital of the national anthem at Abids circle today. Vajrotsava Committee Chairman Sri K Keshava Rao, ministers Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, E Dayakar Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and chief secretary Somesh Kumar and others were also present.

KCR and the participants sung the national anthem with one voice. Students from educational institutions joined the chorus in the recital of the national anthem. Patriotic fervor gripped the entire area. The venue was also reverberated with the slogan of ” Bolo Swatantra Bharat Ki Jai”. The CM raised his hand with a folded fist and chanted the slogan. All the participants on the dias and students also rendered.

Vajrotsava Committee Chairman Keshava Rao appealed to people to make a grand success of the valedictory function of the Vajrotsavalu organized at LB Stadium on August 22. KCR will deliver the keynote address at the function, he said.

75th anniversary of Indian independence

This year, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence. The event is named ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The overall celebration that began on March 12, 2022, will continue till August 15, 2023.

The government has also launched a campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ wherein 20×30 inch national flags are being delivered to every household at a subsidized rate of Rs. 25 each.