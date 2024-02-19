Hyderabad traffic cop attacked during drunk driving check

Hyderabad: During drunken driving checks in Hyderabad, traffic police find themselves at the receiving end of aggression from tipplers.

In a recent case, a traffic sub-inspector was attacked by a motorist in Yousufguda.

The incident unfolded on Monday night in Yousufguda when a man named Anjaneyulu was stopped, and his vehicle was seized for drunk driving. The irate youngster verbally abused the traffic sub-inspector, warning him against interference.

Sub-inspector Suresh filed a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station against Anjaneyulu, who was subsequently taken into custody, and a case was booked against him.

The prevalence of videos depicting drunk individuals verbally abusing and physically attacking traffic policemen on duty is becoming increasingly common in the city.