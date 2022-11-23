Hyderabad: Traffic cops clarify on challan amounts for triple, wrongside driving

Hyderabad: After rumours surfaced on social media platforms over traffic officials charging more than the actual fine amount, the department issued a clarification on Wednesday laying down the challan amounts for various traffic offences.

The city traffic police department, in a statement, said that all fines related to traffic rules are not new and are drawn from the Motors Vehicle Ac, 1988, as well as in accordance with the GO (Government Order) dated August 18, 2021.

According to the statement, triple riding in two-wheelers will cost Rs 1200 while wrong-side driving will cost Rs 200 for two and three-wheelers and Rs 700 for four-wheelers and above.

A second offence for wrong-side driving will be rewarded a span of six months in jail and cost Rs 700 for two and three-wheelers while Rs 1700 for four-wheelers and above.

The statement also mentioned strict action will be implemented against those who spread fake news or rumours regarding fines.