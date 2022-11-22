Hyderabad: Strict implementation of traffic rules for behavioural change, says police

Hyderabad: Joint commissioner of police and traffic, AV Ranganath on Monday denied social media reports that special traffic drives in the city were conducted to shore up government revenue.



“Strict implementation of the rules now is aimed at bringing about a behavioural change in vehicle users, and thus making city roads safe and convenient for everyone,” said Ranganath.



It was the same day the traffic authority started its new drive, against wrong-side driving and triple riding. The violations attract a fine of Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,200 respectively.

The commissioner also denied complaints that motorists were facing difficulties as U-turns were being placed at some distance from the crossroads adding that a time-bound signal system was maintained across the city.

Ranganath further instructed the officials of the traffic wing to develop standard procedures to deal with signalling and communication, engineering interventions, e-challan discrepancies, overloading of vehicles, and entry of heavy vehicles, and discussed the recently launched ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments), free-left and stop-line drive, while reviewing various issues concerning traffic in the commissionerate limits of Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

The commissioner also informed that officials will focus on educating vehicle users from November 28 till the following weekend.