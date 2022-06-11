Hyderabad: Traffic cops to act against violators of Motor Vehicles Act

Hyderabad: Special awareness drives against the tinted glass and black films on windows of cars, moving without or irregular number plates, and having temporary registration plates even after one month of purchase, will be conducted by the city traffic police on June 18.

The main purpose is to create awareness of the Motor Vehicles Act among citizens. According to a release by the traffic department on Saturday:

Owners should ensure the light from their vehicles should be 70%. The light coming from glasses used for side windows should not be less than 50%.

As per the guidelines of the Motor Vehicles Act, a proper number plate should be fixed.

The temporary registration made will be valid for one month. The owner should get their vehicles registered, and obtain a new permanent number. The registration number should be obtained according to rules 50 and 51 of CMV Rule, 1989.

Failing any of the above points can lead to legal action, the release states.

Commuters are requested to inform any traffic violations of the Hyderabad traffic police through Facebook, Twitter, or Traffic Help Line (9010203626).